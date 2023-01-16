Reasons to Arrest WEF Crowd Wherever they Land w/ Private Jets - SAVE THE WORLD

Opinion. Do your own research. Back ground: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/

and https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick

Ratting out the CIA, DoD, FBI, IRS, USPS, the Fed, B.A.R. Association, & Int’l Teachers & Police Unions working for Rothschild Big Pharma got me permanently estranged from my only daughter & railroaded to prison.





The amount of harm is off the charts. What was the upside of taking the jab? Complying w/ tyrants isn't an upside. #shutupaboutclimatechange Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews





https://intheinterestofjustice.us/



