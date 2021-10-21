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NIH Quietly Admits Ivermectin Beats Covid & Racism Is Now A Public Health Crisis
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180 views • October 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Link to my Project Pelican video - missle silos in shipping containers - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XU2wBt5fP5ao/
How to pull CO2 from the air - https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1450430591082639361
Racism is now a public health crisis - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racism-declared-public-health-crisis-in-nyc/
Here's how they keep the press in line - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1450618847761928196
Here's this assholes payoff from China - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/lancet-covid-investigator-wins-china-nobel-prize/
These people still don't get it, the test is bullshit and the shot is the disease - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-neil-cavuto-tests-positive/
Ivermectin was quietly approved for covid, don't tell CNN - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
Biggest bullshit article I've seen in quite awhile - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/if-the-chickenpox-vaccine-lasts-20-years-why-not-the-covid-19-shot-682382
Joe Rogan red-pilling the world - https://twitter.com/kent_keith/status/1450360092096933894
Vaxxed are more likely to get sick - https://nationalfile.com/study-published-on-nih-website-finds-no-discernable-relationship-between-vaccine-status-and-covid-cases-says-infection-rate-may-be-higher-among-fully-vaccinated/
OSHA wants to hide vaxx side effects - https://beckernews.com/osha-signals-to-employers-to-hide-vaccine-side-effects-reporting-ahead-of-issuing-federal-vaccine-mandate-42606/
Here's how you defeat the deep state, start your own meat plant - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ranchers-fight-back/
Elites meet with the other half of evil, the queen - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/queen-welcomes-john-kerry-bill-gates-others-windsor-castle-lavish-reception/
Dr Malone came to Maui - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/malone-kirsch-and-wuhan-whistleblower-hit-maui-promote-rational-debate-all-things-covid
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1450574573657739265
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Link to my Project Pelican video - missle silos in shipping containers - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XU2wBt5fP5ao/
How to pull CO2 from the air - https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1450430591082639361
Racism is now a public health crisis - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racism-declared-public-health-crisis-in-nyc/
Here's how they keep the press in line - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1450618847761928196
Here's this assholes payoff from China - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/lancet-covid-investigator-wins-china-nobel-prize/
These people still don't get it, the test is bullshit and the shot is the disease - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-neil-cavuto-tests-positive/
Ivermectin was quietly approved for covid, don't tell CNN - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
Biggest bullshit article I've seen in quite awhile - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/if-the-chickenpox-vaccine-lasts-20-years-why-not-the-covid-19-shot-682382
Joe Rogan red-pilling the world - https://twitter.com/kent_keith/status/1450360092096933894
Vaxxed are more likely to get sick - https://nationalfile.com/study-published-on-nih-website-finds-no-discernable-relationship-between-vaccine-status-and-covid-cases-says-infection-rate-may-be-higher-among-fully-vaccinated/
OSHA wants to hide vaxx side effects - https://beckernews.com/osha-signals-to-employers-to-hide-vaccine-side-effects-reporting-ahead-of-issuing-federal-vaccine-mandate-42606/
Here's how you defeat the deep state, start your own meat plant - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ranchers-fight-back/
Elites meet with the other half of evil, the queen - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/queen-welcomes-john-kerry-bill-gates-others-windsor-castle-lavish-reception/
Dr Malone came to Maui - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/malone-kirsch-and-wuhan-whistleblower-hit-maui-promote-rational-debate-all-things-covid
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1450574573657739265
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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