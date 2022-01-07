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FAKE DOCTORS Pushing Jab!
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343 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show
Fake Doctors Have Been Exposed, Being Used by Big Tech to Push the Fear Campaign Surrounding the Virus, and 'Recommend' That Everyone, Especially Youth, Get Inoculated with The Euthanasia Shot.
Also: CDC Has Now Announced That Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Are Safe To (And Should) Get Jabbed!
Fake Doctors Have Been Exposed, Being Used by Big Tech to Push the Fear Campaign Surrounding the Virus, and 'Recommend' That Everyone, Especially Youth, Get Inoculated with The Euthanasia Shot.
Also: CDC Has Now Announced That Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Are Safe To (And Should) Get Jabbed!
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