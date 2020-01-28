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Experts questioning why pilot flew in foggy conditions: NTSB
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1 view • January 28, 2020
Former FAA official Scott Brenner provides insight into how weather conditions could have played a substantial role in the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Bryant's daughter and everyone else on board.
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