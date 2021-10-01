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The Story of Beowulf may be far more than just a Story! Mysterious Giant Viking Monsters [30.09.2021]
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55 views • October 01, 2021
“Beowulf” is a heroic epic poem written by an unknown author in Old English, some time between the 8th and the 10th Century CE.
It is one of the most important works of Anglo-Saxon literature, and has been the subject of much scholarly study, theory, speculation and discourse.
However, new information has surfaced that may suggest that the story is far from just a poem.
Was Beowulf based on facts and if so, what was the strange beasts he encounters?
5,844 views Premiered 9 hours ago
Ancient Secret Discoveries
292K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1AuXEsRRFQw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2DYgIvEPSpxJzoqkBXsaeA
It is one of the most important works of Anglo-Saxon literature, and has been the subject of much scholarly study, theory, speculation and discourse.
However, new information has surfaced that may suggest that the story is far from just a poem.
Was Beowulf based on facts and if so, what was the strange beasts he encounters?
5,844 views Premiered 9 hours ago
Ancient Secret Discoveries
292K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1AuXEsRRFQw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2DYgIvEPSpxJzoqkBXsaeA
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