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Will Government RAID Our Farms and Food Like The Others? | Farmer’s Rant!
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The Mac’s


Jul 22, 2022

Hey y’all! As we hear about Amish raider, we see government not liking farmers who are raising animals… is the government really looking out for us? Truly? Today I just decide to spill it and rant about FOOD SHORTAGE, Fuel.. war and etc.. #themacs #amish #foodshortage #food #survival #farm #farming #homesteading #amishraid We are glad you stopped in and thank you for watching us as we are on our journey to self sustainable living, being good stewards with the things God has given us, and enjoying the satisfaction of the life we have chosen to live. Here is a link to our amazon store (NO EXTRA COST TO YOU!!) of some of the items we use around the farm: http://www.amazon.com/shop/themacs Jase Medical: https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6587850.e01260

Olight: https://www.olightstore.com/s/2EEO4I 10 percent off: themacs Hisea boots- men https://bit.ly/3xouZx5 Women boots - https://bit.ly/3bcKIMe Get 20% off: themacs HOSS TOOLS SEEDS- https://shrsl.com/3hk59 Worry about Food Sustainability??? Cant Grow Big Gardens or Raise your Own Meat??? Look at this link and prep with this! We Believe in being ready for ANYTHING https://mypatriotsupply.com/em-cgi/btag/?rfsn=5889303.cc7234

Need Fencing or Tools? Check out these guys! Use Promo code also https://qaam1.gallagher.com/?rfsn=556... Promo code: themacs (Check out discount 10% off!) Want to Buy chicks, poults, ducklings, etc. at a discount?? Check out Purely Poultry at https://www.purelypoultry.com/ and type in our Promo Code: HappyCustomer$ (for 5% off savings!)https://www.purelypoultry.com/ Shop Azure Standard: use our code ColbyMcMorris2 https://www.azurestandard.com/start We hope you enjoy our YouTube channel, please like, subscribe and share! You can also find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themacshappy... And Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themacshapp... Email: [email protected] ~happy homesteading y’all~Show less

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foodfarmingsurvivalmeatsellingcontrolregulationfarmsgrowingfood shortageamishgovernment raidfarmer rantthemacshome steadingamish raid
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