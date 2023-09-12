Protecting Innocence: The Battle Against Marxist Communists in Our Schools

Marxist communists are waging war against America's innocent children in almost every state in the USA. They have infiltrated our nation's local school districts and public libraries. The communists are using sexuality as the weapon to drive a wedge between parents and their children and school administrators and teachers.





In many communities, drag queens are invited to public libraries to read pornographic books to children. In other communities, school library shelves contain raunchy, vile pornographic books for elementary school students. Parents who attempt to publicly read these books to school board members are often arrested or physically removed from public school board meetings.





Such an incident happened. In our hometown recently, here in Vero Beach, outraged parents filled the seats of a meeting of the Indian River County School Board. And when a Christian pastor began reading aloud from one of the pornographic books in a local school system, he was removed by Indian River County Sheriff's deputies.





The local chapter of Moms for Liberty encouraged parents to attend this meeting. That organization, Moms for Liberty, started here in Indian River County and has rapidly spread across the USA. Jennifer Pippin is one of the co-founders of Moms for Liberty, and she joins Rick to share what took place recently in this school board meeting and what we can do to put a stop to this spreading into other schools.





You can join in the fight to protect our children by getting involved with Moms for Liberty, https://www.momsforliberty.org/.







