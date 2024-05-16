Dnepropetrovsk Zelensky's military commissars beat up a man.

Adding... Zelensky continues to sacrifice Ukrainian youth for his Western handlers.

According to Ukrainian media reports citing a source in the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to mobilize an additional 100,000 young fighters aged 25-26 by lowering the draft age from 27 to 25.

According to a report from the Ukrainian Institute of Demography and Quality of Life, only 416,349 boys were born in Ukraine in 1998-1999.

They are now precisely 25-26 years old.



