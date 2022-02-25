Firefighters with their giant flag.... Supporting the Truckers in Arizona!!

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Supporting the Truckers in Arizona!!
Lets Go Brandon!!!🇺🇸❤️🚒🇺🇸❤️🚒
Crowds gathered along highway overpasses across the state, greeting the convoy with cheers as they passed through Arizona.
A group of Arizona firefighters even brought out their trucks and set up a massive American flag to show their support of the convoy.