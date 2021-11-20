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State of Emergency - Biblical Flooding in Canada
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3252 views • November 20, 2021
Canadian Prepper
November 20 2021
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/ (more direct product links below --- click Show More)
#prepping #survival #prepper
We discuss the ongoing crisis that has severed major supply routes linking west coast Canada with the rest of country. The main port in vancouver (where most imported products originate) can not have goods shipped by rail or through the rocky mountains due to bridges, highways and railway systems being washed away. A major crisis is developing.

Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid

Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food

Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools

Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter

Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration

Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware

Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper

Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics

Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting

Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper

Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
Keywords
foodpreppingsurvivalicecanadaunited statesfloodwatercrisisfireinfrastructurewinterdroughtfuelrationpanic buyingsupply chain
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