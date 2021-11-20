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State of Emergency - Biblical Flooding in Canada
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3252 views • November 20, 2021
Canadian Prepper
November 20 2021
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/ (more direct product links below --- click Show More)
#prepping #survival #prepper
We discuss the ongoing crisis that has severed major supply routes linking west coast Canada with the rest of country. The main port in vancouver (where most imported products originate) can not have goods shipped by rail or through the rocky mountains due to bridges, highways and railway systems being washed away. A major crisis is developing.
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
November 20 2021
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/ (more direct product links below --- click Show More)
#prepping #survival #prepper
We discuss the ongoing crisis that has severed major supply routes linking west coast Canada with the rest of country. The main port in vancouver (where most imported products originate) can not have goods shipped by rail or through the rocky mountains due to bridges, highways and railway systems being washed away. A major crisis is developing.
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
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