This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped toy piano, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





Don't think sorry's easily said Don't try turning tables instead You've taken lots of chances before But I ain't gonna give anymore, don't ask me That's how it goes 'Cause part of me knows what you're thinking Don't say words you're gonna regret Don't let the fire rush to your head I've heard the accusation before And I ain't gonna take anymore, believe me The sun in your eyes Made some of the lies worth believing I am the eye in the sky Looking at you I can read your mind I am the maker of rules Dealing with fools I can cheat you blind And I don't need to see anymore to know that I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind Don't leave false illusions behind Don't cry, 'cause I ain't changing my mind So find another fool like before 'Cause I ain't gonna live anymore believing Some of the lies while all of the signs are deceiving I am the eye in the sky Looking at you I can read your mind I am the maker of rules Dealing with fools I can cheat you blind And I don't need to see anymore to know that I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind I am the eye in the sky Looking at you I can read your mind I am the maker of rules Dealing with fools I can cheat you blind And I don't need to see anymore to know that I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind (looking at you) I can read your mind