Bongino misses a really big point here!

I like Dan Bongino and often watch his show!

The issue I have is that it seems all of the folks with a BIG PLATFORM seem to always miss reporting on some things!



They are more about "Politics" than they are TRUTH!

I like Dinesh D'Souza a lot too. But he's an old Republican party guy, and oftentimes everything is more political than it is about TRUTH!



NONE of the guys who have a really large platform said ANYTHING about Vaccine Deaths and adverse reactions until really late in the game! And Republicans are still not talking about these issues!



With the exception of Ron Johnson. And thank the Almighty Lord Above for him! He has been the ONLY one in Congress tackling these issues!



My point is simple... It's NOT about "Politics" anymore!

There are people in this world doing very #Evil things and claiming that it's in the name of health... It's NOT!



The supposed "Covid19 Vaccine" (Which is NOT a vaccine) is a

"GENE THERAPY" treatment! In other words it is modifying your genome! And few are talking about it!



Do you know that is exactly why "The God of the Old Testament" said for His followers to "Kill them ALL"???



People claim that he was "mean" and "ruthless" etc....

That was not it all. Satan had modified the human genome, the result were the nephilim giants. Rob Skiba passed last year, but everyone should check out his videos on YouTube about the Nephilim!



And EVERYONE needs to read the book of Enoch!

Our Father wanted to "Kill them ALL" because their genome had been corrupted.



This is what God meant in Genesis 6 when He said that "Noah was perfect in his generations" (Meaning his DNA was NOT corrupted)



The "Giants" were the nephilim who had been corrupted!



6 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them,



2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.



3 And the Lord said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years.



4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.



5 And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.



6 And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.



7 And the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them.



8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.



9 These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God.



10 And Noah begat three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth.



11 The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.



12 And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.



13 And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.



God Bless You ALL

Seek Jesus and ask forgiveness of your sins!

Get baptized and REPENT!



Walk in the ways of the Lord God from now on!

And FEAR NOT! The Father has GOT THIS!



But we still MUST seek accountability for these crimes against humanity!

And we MUST take control of our State and Local GOVERNMENTS!!!