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ScathingTake on Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss
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3 views • January 19, 2020
You only live once, so live a life of sin and then come on down to the Hazbin Hotel! Where the Princess of Hell, Charlie, will work with you to get you out of the pit of damnation through redemption. Got some unfinished business upstairs? Then call the Immediate Murder Professionals! They’ll get even on your behalf and might just reunite you with your hated target within one business day. But don’t tell Charlie! That shit’s probably frowned upon.
[Originally uploaded to Bitchute: 12/8/2019]
Music Used:
Teenie Weenie – Brojob
Mayday - Coldrain ft. Ryo
Jazzaddict's Intro - Cosimo Fogg (201)
Inside of Every Demon is a Rainbow - Parry Gripp & Vivienne Medrano
Centipede - Knife Party
Alastor's Reprise - Parry Gripp, Vivienne Medrano, & Dave Capdevielle
I.M.P Jingle - Parry Gripp
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
[Originally uploaded to Bitchute: 12/8/2019]
Music Used:
Teenie Weenie – Brojob
Mayday - Coldrain ft. Ryo
Jazzaddict's Intro - Cosimo Fogg (201)
Inside of Every Demon is a Rainbow - Parry Gripp & Vivienne Medrano
Centipede - Knife Party
Alastor's Reprise - Parry Gripp, Vivienne Medrano, & Dave Capdevielle
I.M.P Jingle - Parry Gripp
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
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