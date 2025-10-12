A molecular biologist's devastating critique of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, outlining why they must be stopped.





According to Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsey, a PhD molecular biologist and toxicologist, the public has been misled about the fundamental nature of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. She identifies them not as traditional vaccines, but as gene therapies—a claim she states was falsely denied from the outset.





The core mechanism is this: your cells are instructed to produce a foreign viral protein (the spike protein), which your body is then triggered to attack. The critical issue? The genetic material doesn't stay in the arm as promised. It travels systemically, reaching the brain, bone marrow, ovaries, and testes.





This widespread distribution means your own cells, in vital organs, become targets for your immune system. Dr. Lindsey links this to an explosion in autoimmunity and severe reproductive issues, citing a concerning similarity between the spike protein and syncytin proteins, which are essential for placental formation and fertility.





Perhaps most alarmingly, she raises a specter from 30 years of gene therapy research: the risk of creating transgenic humans. With the genetic material confirmed in ovaries and testes, no studies have investigated if sperm or ova are transfected, potentially passing this genetic code to partners or children. She states plummeting birth rates and increased miscarriages are consistent with this risk.





The initial assurances of mRNA's brief stability are also labeled a lie. Modifications make the RNA both highly stable and toxic to mitochondria. Studies have found mRNA in lymph nodes after 60 days and spike protein in the brain after 9 months.





Furthermore, claims that the material would not interfere with DNA are challenged. Dr. Lindsey cites studies showing the genetic material does enter the nucleus, impairs DNA repair proteins, and can be reverse-transcribed into the human genome, posing a mutagenic risk that aligns with the observed increase in cancers.





In conclusion, she states that past vaccines were pulled for far fewer casualties. Now, with children suffering heart attacks and strokes, regulatory bodies are absent. Her urgent call: to protect our children and our future, these shots must be stopped.



