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Eric Bolling: "I just don't get" why Uvalde police let the shooting keep killing children
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111 views • May 28, 2022
Eric Bolling, while giving his condolences to the victims and their families, says he had a sleepless night just thinking about why Uvalde, Texas police waited too long and let the Robb Elementary School mass shooter kill more and more while they were outside
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