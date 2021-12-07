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SAY NO TO JAB MANDATES - PAULINE ADDRESS HUGE CROWD IN QUEENSLAND
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70 views • December 07, 2021
I want to say thank you to the organisers of the ONE Redlands - We Stand Together: Jab Mandate Response Meeting for inviting me to speak.
It was a great turnout and seeing so many Queenslanders turn up to support ending these coercive, bullying jab mandates fills you with hope!
The media continues to ignore the huge groundswell of support we are building but if we keep turning up and we keep making our voices heard we will make a difference!
If anyone is interested in supporting One Nation's efforts to overturn these un-Australian mandates visit the link below.
SUPPORT: https://www.onenation.org.au/support
It was a great turnout and seeing so many Queenslanders turn up to support ending these coercive, bullying jab mandates fills you with hope!
The media continues to ignore the huge groundswell of support we are building but if we keep turning up and we keep making our voices heard we will make a difference!
If anyone is interested in supporting One Nation's efforts to overturn these un-Australian mandates visit the link below.
SUPPORT: https://www.onenation.org.au/support
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