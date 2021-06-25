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Former DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Weighs in on Border Crisis (PART 2)
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40 views • June 25, 2021
One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Chad Wolf, former Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary and America First Policy Institute’s Chair of Homeland Security and Immigration, to get his take on the southern border crisis.
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