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REMNANT
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52 views • June 14, 2021
My new song is an ode to my Scottish heritage, with all my other musical influences along the way, combined with my GREAT FAITH.
We (the Remnant) are the ones who will STAND TALL for Yeshua Hamashiach because He paid the price for our eternal soul and we understand the gift of THE WORD Because WE ARE THE REMNANT!
We (the Remnant) are the ones who will STAND TALL for Yeshua Hamashiach because He paid the price for our eternal soul and we understand the gift of THE WORD Because WE ARE THE REMNANT!
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