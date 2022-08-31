TRIBUTE TO GORBACHEV, FIRST & ONLY PRESIDENT OF USSR DIES at 91





FIRST & ONLY PRESIDENT OF USSR DIES at 91,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aRl8FNTTLeEG/?list=notifications&randomize=false

The Soviet Union’s first and only president Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91, ‘after a serious and prolonged illness.’





GORBACHEV ‘A HISTORIC AND TRAGIC FIGURE’ AT THE SAME TIME

https://www.bitchute.com/video/e8KcXe1nHn8w/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Mikhail Gorbachev was one of the world’s most controversial political figures – hailed by some as the man who ended the Cold War, hated by others as the destroyer of the Soviet Union. RT discussed these contrasting views with economics professor Jack Rasmus.





'GORBACHEV TRUSTED TOO MUCH' - FORMER CIA OFFICER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o6kP3fs3J5VJ/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Former CIA analyst Raymond McGovern praises Gorbachev's peace-loving policies but believes he had a tendency of being too trusting





GORBACHEV HAD FUNDAMENTAL IMPACT ON GLOBAL POLITICS' - HISTORY PROFESSOR

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oXS2hzoUToul/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Geoffrey Roberts, professor of history at Cork University College, believes Gorbachev made the world a much safer place by bringing peace and democracy to both Russia and eastern Europe