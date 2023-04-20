Quo Vadis





Apr 19, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 18, 2023.





Dear children, the great ship is heading towards a great shipwreck. Love and defend ye the truth.





The truth will conduct you to the safe harbour of faith.





Whatever happens, do not retreat ye.





Remain faithful to My Son Jesus and the true Magisterium of His Church.





The great spiritual corruption will spread everywhere and death will be present in the House of God.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





What I say is not to cause you fear, but that you may be courageous and defenders of the truth.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Another message that also speaks of the shipwreck of faith follows here:





This message was given to Pedro on April 30, 2020.





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for many souls will walk in the darkness of false doctrines.





There will be a great shipwreck in the faith and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Stay with Jesus. Defend His Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Be attentive. In everything, God first. Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





