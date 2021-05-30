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Follow Up Video To VAERS Website Video -EudraVigilance
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161 views • May 30, 2021
This is a short video done as a follow up to VAERS website video.
It goes through the Eudravigilance site,where physicians report injuries or deaths to vaccines or other medications.
It has always been said that the cases that actually get reported are just the tip of the iceberg of the actual amounts of injuries and deaths - it is estimated to be as low as 1% of the true picture!!!
It goes through the Eudravigilance site,where physicians report injuries or deaths to vaccines or other medications.
It has always been said that the cases that actually get reported are just the tip of the iceberg of the actual amounts of injuries and deaths - it is estimated to be as low as 1% of the true picture!!!
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