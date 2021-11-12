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VICTIM BIDEN OBAMA RAPED ME POWERFUL ELITES, CELEBS, DEMONIC SEX ABUSE RING.
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286 views • November 12, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [11/11/2021 6:11 PM]
#Children #CrimesAgainstHumanity #SRA #Obama #Biden #Hollywood #Tunnels #SexTrafficking
10 November 2021
Ally Carter says that her biological mother routinely slept with authority figures, and soon initiated her own children. At 13 she was being trafficking to Local police chiefs, Hollywood power players, celebrities like John Travolta, Beyoncé, and politicians like Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. She stepped forward before the election, but was ignored. In this interview with Stew she tells the whole satanic story.
SOURCE (https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/victim-biden-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ring/?utm_source=home-featured)
#Children #CrimesAgainstHumanity #SRA #Obama #Biden #Hollywood #Tunnels #SexTrafficking
10 November 2021
Ally Carter says that her biological mother routinely slept with authority figures, and soon initiated her own children. At 13 she was being trafficking to Local police chiefs, Hollywood power players, celebrities like John Travolta, Beyoncé, and politicians like Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. She stepped forward before the election, but was ignored. In this interview with Stew she tells the whole satanic story.
SOURCE (https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/victim-biden-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ring/?utm_source=home-featured)
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