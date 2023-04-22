https://gettr.com/post/p2f2467862a
The CCP already knows this virus is a human-to-human transmission. They actually deliberately allow those people to travel within China, then encourage international travel.
中共，他们已经知道这种病毒是人与人之间的传播。他们实际上故意允许这些人在中国境内旅行，然后鼓励国际旅行。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.