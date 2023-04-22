Create New Account
The CCP already knows this virus is a human-to-human transmission. They actually deliberately allow those people to travel within China, then encourage international travel
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2f2467862a

The CCP already knows this virus is a human-to-human transmission. They actually deliberately allow those people to travel within China, then encourage international travel.

中共，他们已经知道这种病毒是人与人之间的传播。他们实际上故意允许这些人在中国境内旅行，然后鼓励国际旅行。

