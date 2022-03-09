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Fear And Knowledge Of Jesus - Proverbs 9:10 (NIV)
10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,
and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Surrendering to Jesus births wisdom and understanding.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2z2wca6e
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