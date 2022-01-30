© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CENTRAL BANKERS SWITCHING TO DIGITAL CURRENT NOW! End of the Dollar!
Follow
1
Share
Report
11 views • January 30, 2022
Brief Explanation of The New BUILD BACK BETTER Digital Currency SLAVERY SYSTEM Coming Soon.
For more info on this nefarious plan search "Going Direct Reset" How to survive the next economic downturn.
“‘The Going direct reset’ was presented at the central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole on August 22nd 2019. The plan was devised by the Blackrock investment group and presented in a document called ‘Proposal for dealing with the next downturn’. Basically this is a global financial coup of private bankers to take over the world economy by a radical re-engineering of the US monetary system.”
For more info on this nefarious plan search "Going Direct Reset" How to survive the next economic downturn.
“‘The Going direct reset’ was presented at the central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole on August 22nd 2019. The plan was devised by the Blackrock investment group and presented in a document called ‘Proposal for dealing with the next downturn’. Basically this is a global financial coup of private bankers to take over the world economy by a radical re-engineering of the US monetary system.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.