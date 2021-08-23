COWBOY COMMON SENSE - Couy Griffin

Couy has ridden across more countries than many people can even name. He has been a rodeo rider, trick rider with the Buffalo Bill show in Paris, pastor and a county commissioner. He

has a passion for the true spirit of America and for his home State of New Mexico, which has been ground in to poverty for too many years by inept and corrupt politicians.

He has been in the Oval office and unjustly imprisoned ... but even though they try, his spirit is too strong to break.



Please consider supporting him as his legal fees and the constant media attacks he has been subjected to have been devastating financially.



www.givesendgo.com/CouyGriffin





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On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats



Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?



The unicorn has historically been a symbol of the Christ and there is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time. I am reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow. It is also my art which you can find at: maharakdaniel.com