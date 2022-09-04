FOUNDATIONAL THINKING AND REBUTTAL TO HAMMOND AND FLEMMING- WEBINAR FROM AUGUST 31, 2022

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Dr. Tom Cowan
In this webinar, I covered foundational thinking- the way we live, the way we think, and the way we approach new information.
I also discussed my rebuttal to Hammond and Flemming; If you have not already, I encourage you to watch the following past webinars, which go along with this discussion:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6Ddz8LMwHXw/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Jh9I9rNmQr4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3HtEDYsWTC9/