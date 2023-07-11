https://gettr.com/post/p2lpntyf62b

07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: US is not being respected as Secretary of the Treasury Yellen visits China. Her bowing sends a very disappointing message to the Chinese people, to the people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, because we the people want the US to act like a world leader, not the leader from a third world, not a leader from the Banana Republic.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show：美财长耶伦出访中共国时，美国未受到尊重。她反复鞠躬传递出的信息让中国人民、香港人民和台湾人民非常失望，因为人民希望美国有世界领导者的样子，而不是像个第三世界国家的领导者，也不能像个香蕉共和国的领导者。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





