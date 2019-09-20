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Spring Dessert Recipes | Vegan + Healthy!
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9 views • September 20, 2019
Here are 3 easy + vegan dessert recipes that are perfect for spring! Full recipes for these Lemon Poppyseed Energy Bites, Lemon Bars, and Carrot Cake are linked below.
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢ http://bit.ly/2FKwprY (code CAITLIN for 10% off!)
IN THIS VIDEO
• Lemon Poppyseed Energy Bites: https://frommybowl.com/lemon-poppysee...
• Vegan Lemon Bars: https://frommybowl.com/vegan-lemon-bars/
• Vegan Carrot Cake: https://frommybowl.com/healthy-carrot...
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢ http://bit.ly/2FKwprY (code CAITLIN for 10% off!)
IN THIS VIDEO
• Lemon Poppyseed Energy Bites: https://frommybowl.com/lemon-poppysee...
• Vegan Lemon Bars: https://frommybowl.com/vegan-lemon-bars/
• Vegan Carrot Cake: https://frommybowl.com/healthy-carrot...
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