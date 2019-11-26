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5G LED WEAPONIZED STREET LIGHTING KILL GRID AND THE LAW
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153 views • November 26, 2019
RADIATION CAUSING BODILY HARM IS ASSAULT - REPORT THIS TO YOUR POLICE FORCES AND GET AN INCIDENT NUMBER - THEY CAN'T IGNORE THE LAW.
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