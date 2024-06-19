BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It’s a real battle between good and evil
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
623 followers
1
30 views • 10 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 19, 2024.


We are living in a real battle between good and evil. To many individuals void of Christ and His righteousness, whatever is good is now evil and whatever is considered as evil is now considered as good. As we read in Isaiah 5:20, Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!


Still, God is calling on us in Deuteronomy 30:19 to choose life while giving us the freewill to make decisions: I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.


We are to live a holy life pleasing to God the Father and His holy Son, Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ and be servants of righteousness and not servants of disobedience unto death since the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:16, 23).


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godbattlegood and evilyahabbaelohimemmanuelgodheadalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
