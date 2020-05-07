Dr Judy Mikovits Explains Links between Vaccines and Diseases

Dr Judy Mikovits spent 20 years in the research labs at the National Cancer Institute, before moving to the Whittemore-Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease at the University of Nevada, Reno. During her career, Dr Mikovits was the lead investigator on several studies funded by the National Institutes of Health. Her work was published in prestigious scientific journals and she was sought after to speak at scientific symposiums around the world. She was known for being thorough and uncompromising in her commitment to the scientific method, proper lab procedures, documentation, and truth.In 2009, Dr Mikovits was climbing the ladder of success, very near to the very top, when she revealed her recent discovery that Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (MECFS) was possibly caused by a retrovirus and that retroviruses could be caused by vaccines.For many decades scientists denied the existence of retroviruses. In extremely simple terms, a retrovirus is able to transcribe it’s RNA into the DNA of a host cell, where it is then expressed. Retrovirology is a fairly new field, considering that HIV was the first retrovirus to be officially recognized.After revealing her findings about the possible links between MECFS, retroviruses, and vaccines, Dr Mikovits became a target. She lost her job, was arrested without a warrant, and had reason to fear for her very survival.The plot to silence Dr Mikovits exposed a trail of fraud involving her employer, scientific publications, the office of Senator Harry Reid, criminal courts, civil courts, as well as her collaborating contemporaries and those she once considered friends.