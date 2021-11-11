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Remote Viewing
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397 views • November 11, 2021
Remote Viewing
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——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
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**We The People News** is an independent **grassroots news organization** that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in governments around the world.
**Help Keep We The People News Funded!**
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[Venmo](https://venmo.com/i/PioyPioyPioy) ——@PioyPioyPioy
[CashApp](https://cash.app/app/RKMPRVJ) ——$PioyPioyPioy
[Zelle](http://Zelle%E2%80%94%E2%80%[email protected]/) ——[email protected]
[Bitcoin](https://ibb.co/3kMFQty)——3DmfZJLwbm2KJsu8KS9wLKQ9Km7fA8GzF2
[Eth](https://ibb.co/qWW33qb)——0xbEEc78A81a40Cb6CBdAd3C0c43b3b16a93051058
[Litecoin](https://ibb.co/TLLDn1N)——MBCW7FoWFdMMfwaFg7jqv3xY2FzFuvmh2G
[BuyMeACoffee?](https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PioyPioyPioy)
[Substack](https://pioypioypioy.substack.com/)
Thank You
--
-Pioy
--
--
——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
--
**We The People News** is an independent **grassroots news organization** that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in governments around the world.
**Help Keep We The People News Funded!**
--
[Venmo](https://venmo.com/i/PioyPioyPioy) ——@PioyPioyPioy
[CashApp](https://cash.app/app/RKMPRVJ) ——$PioyPioyPioy
[Zelle](http://Zelle%E2%80%94%E2%80%[email protected]/) ——[email protected]
[Bitcoin](https://ibb.co/3kMFQty)——3DmfZJLwbm2KJsu8KS9wLKQ9Km7fA8GzF2
[Eth](https://ibb.co/qWW33qb)——0xbEEc78A81a40Cb6CBdAd3C0c43b3b16a93051058
[Litecoin](https://ibb.co/TLLDn1N)——MBCW7FoWFdMMfwaFg7jqv3xY2FzFuvmh2G
[BuyMeACoffee?](https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PioyPioyPioy)
[Substack](https://pioypioypioy.substack.com/)
Thank You
--
-Pioy
--
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