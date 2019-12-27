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Dura - Daddy Yankee - Easy Fitness Dance Video - Choreography #durachallenge
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90 views • December 27, 2019
►Listen or buy everywhere: https://umusicnl.lnk.to/daddyyankee-d...
►Watch the original Dura video by Daddy Yankee here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGIm0...
►Subscribe for more dance videos: http://bit.ly/1WOAV8O
►Our webshop: http://thestarfactory.fanfiber.com
►Facebook: http://facebook.com/saskiasdansschool
►Instagram: http://instagram.com/saskiasdansschool
►Instagram Pim: http://instagram.com/pimmiethedog
►Instagram dancers: http://instagram.com/sannestarfactory, http://instagram.com/irmastarfactory, http://instagram.com/lukastarfactory
►Choreo by: Sanne Westland
►Saskia's Dansschool on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ubJXob
We love to bring you joy with easy fitness choreography's for kids and adults! Our dance school has 2 locations in The Netherlands (Woerden - Harmelen). We teach classes Zumba, XCO, Keepfit, Body&Balance, streetdance/hiphop.
DANCE*JUMP*SWEAT*ENJOY
www.thestarfactory.nl - www.saskiasdansschool.nl
►Watch the original Dura video by Daddy Yankee here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGIm0...
►Subscribe for more dance videos: http://bit.ly/1WOAV8O
►Our webshop: http://thestarfactory.fanfiber.com
►Facebook: http://facebook.com/saskiasdansschool
►Instagram: http://instagram.com/saskiasdansschool
►Instagram Pim: http://instagram.com/pimmiethedog
►Instagram dancers: http://instagram.com/sannestarfactory, http://instagram.com/irmastarfactory, http://instagram.com/lukastarfactory
►Choreo by: Sanne Westland
►Saskia's Dansschool on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ubJXob
We love to bring you joy with easy fitness choreography's for kids and adults! Our dance school has 2 locations in The Netherlands (Woerden - Harmelen). We teach classes Zumba, XCO, Keepfit, Body&Balance, streetdance/hiphop.
DANCE*JUMP*SWEAT*ENJOY
www.thestarfactory.nl - www.saskiasdansschool.nl
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