Peymon interviews freedom candidate Anthony Hudson, for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan
Published 21 hours ago

Peymon interviews Anthony Hudson who is running for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan. Putting America first, Anthony promises to bring the heat to Washington DC starting with the federal income tax. Tune in to see how candidates are starting to stand up to the DC Swamp and are speaking up about the misapplication of the federal income tax laws!

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or businessanthony hudson

