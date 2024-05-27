Peymon interviews freedom candidate Anthony Hudson, for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan

Peymon interviews Anthony Hudson who is running for U.S. Congress District 8 in Michigan. Putting America first, Anthony promises to bring the heat to Washington DC starting with the federal income tax. Tune in to see how candidates are starting to stand up to the DC Swamp and are speaking up about the misapplication of the federal income tax laws!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.