This Saint News 1/4/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
32 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We'll start off with some old school Jordan Maxwell explaining what your vote really means. We'll learn from a discussion about child trafficking and elite rituals. Are you familiar with patent number 6506 148 B2? You should be. Trump captures Madura, Venezuelans are happy, but Americans are complaining. Then I got some movie trailers to show you--these look pretty interesting. And are the powers that be actually trying to drive Americans crazy? Yeah fam, all that and still we're gonna end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Sprinkles Cupcakes founder laments about losing her “legacy” as she announces store closing.

https://x.com/i/status/2006794343252897913


Maria Farmer Drops BOMBSHELL On LESLIE WEXNER & THE EPSTEIN NETWORK – Charlie Kirk Knew TOO

https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/2006424399059058773


We are being driven crazy

https://x.com/i/status/1998439080321835397


Venezuela has nothing to do with America’s interest and everything to do with Israel’s interest.

https://x.com/i/status/2007446894222410189


Candace Owens - See you in 2026

https://x.com/i/status/2006374476238188940

Keywords
trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanmadurocharlie kirkelon muskepsteinmkultratraffick
