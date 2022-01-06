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Home Fresh Hummus
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186 views • January 06, 2022
Once you make hummus at home, you will never buy premade hummus again. Watch this video to learn how to make a base hummus. Also, see how to make black bean hummus. Make your own variations by adding your desired ingredients to spiff up this basic hummus recipe. I like to add fresh cilantro or fresh turmeric. Serve with warm naan or specialty crackers to present as a snack or an addition to a Middle Eastern meal.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
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Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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