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MSM & CDC Celebrating The Slaughter of Babies and Children
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402 views • June 04, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby.
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Ruby discusses the nefarious CDC plot to enforce vaccines on Children and the Mainstream Media is celebrating.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis-2/
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Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v178qgh-msm-and-cdc-celebrating-the-slaughter-of-babies-and-children.html
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Ruby discusses the nefarious CDC plot to enforce vaccines on Children and the Mainstream Media is celebrating.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis-2/
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v178qgh-msm-and-cdc-celebrating-the-slaughter-of-babies-and-children.html
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