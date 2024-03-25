Israeli occupation forces storm al-Aqsa mosque and force all worshippers to vacate the mosque compounds, occupied Jerusalem.

Adding also from today...

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

Chronicle of events for March 25, 2024

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops are conducting an operation in the Al-Shifa medical complex: where the number of Palestinians arrested has now exceeded a thousand, with half of them being militants. In response, Hamas members are carrying out raids.

In the central area of the Palestinian enclave, following a brief pause, the IDF has resumed its attacks on the Nuseirat camp. Further south, incidents have been reported in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the death of at least 22 individuals. In retaliation, Palestinians have launched their first rocket attack on Ashdod since January.

To the south, Israeli authorities are making arrests in the vicinity of the Al-Amal and Nasser medical complexes. Simultaneously, the IDF has initiated extensive airstrikes on Rafah, resulting in the death of 30 Palestinians during a morning air raid by the Israeli Air Force.





Cross-border strikes continue between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah fighters have fired three rockets near the Netua settlement. In response, Israeli troops have carried out mortar attacks on populated areas in southern Lebanon.

