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Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack & Bradlee Dean Come Under Attack
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161 views • November 26, 2021
Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack and The Sons of Liberty Radio host Bradlee Dean recently came under attack for an event they are doing. A small, and very ignorant outlet put out a hit piece on these men attempting to claim they were insurrectionists, white supremacists and unconstitutional. While we were to have a guest on the show to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, we failed to connect. So, I thought I'd bring you the truth behind the lies being told about these men.
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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