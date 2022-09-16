A Delaware judge has struck down the state's unconstitutional vote-by-mail law. Candidate for Attorney General, Julianne Murray, joins Greg to discuss.

A Delaware judge has struck down the state's unconstitutional vote-by-mail law. Candidate for Attorney General and also the lawyer who argued the case, Julianne Murray, joins Greg to discuss.
