International Law And Geneva Convention Expert Explains The History Of The Israel And Palestine Conflict And What Happens Next

Dr. Francis Boyle*, author of 'Palestine, Palestinians and International Law' joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the history of the Israel/Palestine conflict and what happens next. [*HARVARD PhD]
Elon Musk Makes Bold Statement About Hamas on X
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/elon-musk-makes-bold-statement-about-hamas-x/
