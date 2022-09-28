Create New Account
Hunter's Honey Trap
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Hunter Biden Had A Fang Fang

* Chinese spies infiltrated Washington.

* Dems even got in bed with China.

* Chinese spy infiltrated Hunter’s office.

* She wanted him to ship gas to China — and Joe to run.

* How many Fang Fangs are there?


Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 September 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6312944935112

Keywords
treasoncorruptionjesse wattersjoe bidenhunter bideneric swalwellespionagedianne feinsteininfiltrationlee smithbiden crime familyhoney trap

