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HIKERS SPOT ‘BIGFOOT’ LURKING IN OHIO’S FOREST!!???
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335 views • February 12, 2020
The hikers who saw the hairy man said they heard “many weird noises” while walking at Salt Fork State Park last month, until they came across a mysterious figure. A large hairy creature can be seen walking slowly in the background in the mysterious clip.
#sasquatch
#bigfoot
#sasquatch
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