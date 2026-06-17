Shift in the Power Grid, an interview with Alex Jones

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The power grid is evolving as new technologies, changing energy demands, and advances in battery storage reshape how electricity is generated and used. From solar power and energy storage to electric vehicles and decentralized systems, the future of energy is becoming a major topic of discussion worldwide. What could these shifts mean for consumers, businesses, and infrastructure in the years ahead? Watch the latest interview for an insightful conversation on the changing energy landscape.
#EnergyInnovation #PowerGrid #FutureOfEnergy #TechnologyTrends #Infrastructure
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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