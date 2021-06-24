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DOOR TO DOOR VAXX POLICE ARE NOW ACTIVE IN COMMIEFORNIA [2021-06-23] - DEBALLAY6 (VIDEO)
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240 views • June 24, 2021
DOOR TO DOOR VAXX POLICE ARE NOW ACTIVE IN COMMIEFORNIA [2021-06-23] - DEBALLAY6 (VIDEO)
On June 23, 2021 the Vaxx Police came to my family's home in COMMIEFORNIA. They were asking questions to try and confirm if our family has or has not received a Covid Jab or not. The car was unmarked. The people had lanyards with IDs around their necks and clip boards in their hands. I am posting this compilation video (5 in 1) so that people in California can be prepared for this BS! My family, including my husband, myself and our children will not be getting any kind of experimental jabs for a non-dangerous flu virus and a FAKE pandemic. I hope this helps others to be prepared for what is happening RIGHT NOW.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Deballay6 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@deballay6?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
On June 23, 2021 the Vaxx Police came to my family's home in COMMIEFORNIA. They were asking questions to try and confirm if our family has or has not received a Covid Jab or not. The car was unmarked. The people had lanyards with IDs around their necks and clip boards in their hands. I am posting this compilation video (5 in 1) so that people in California can be prepared for this BS! My family, including my husband, myself and our children will not be getting any kind of experimental jabs for a non-dangerous flu virus and a FAKE pandemic. I hope this helps others to be prepared for what is happening RIGHT NOW.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Deballay6 @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@deballay6?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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