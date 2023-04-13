Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOULD WE BE PREPARED FOR 115-120 DEGREE SUMMER HEAT EVENTS?
109 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

Yup. Pretty sure this is an easy orediction. I predict an equilibrium of high spikes to equal the low spikes due to grand solar minimum. So days where we were 15 degrees low n winter will equal days 15 degrees high in summer. And oh boy. Now we re talking problems. Anyone prepared for that? If so, what is it? Lol. I can only think of a couple things that would actually work very well in a 120 degree condition for hours on end... Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

Keywords
survivalstrokeheatpeparing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket