How hospitals became ‘fair game’ in Gaza The Listening Post (mirrored)
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/4kWauPUac3Y?si=32tH4WdQOjNjRtuc


18 Nov 2023 #israel #gazaunderattack #palestine

The evidence provided by Israeli forces to justify their attacks on Gaza's hospitals has come up short - and so has the news coverage.


Contributors:

Alice Rothchild - Health Advisory Council, Jewish Voice for Peace

Diana Buttu - Palestinian Lawyer

Meron Rapoport - Editor, Local Call

Yumna Patel - Palestine News Director, Mondoweiss


On our radar:

Israeli politicians are calling for the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza. Producer Tariq Nafi reports on how they’re using the media to transmit the message loud and clear.


The Israeli anti-war Left: Where to next, after October 7?:

A special interview with journalist and human rights activist Orly Noy on the pain and loneliness of the Israeli anti-war Left, post-October 7th.


Contributor:

Orly Noy - Chair, B’Tselem


