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‘Pretty’ Important to Watch Dr Lynn Kuok
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129 views • July 19, 2020
Dr. Lynn Kuok Discuss Indio-Pacific _chyna and America dispute.
I know you clicked on here to see Dr Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security IISS. She has some ‘Pretty’ good stuff to share with us.
The other panelists are Ashley Townshend, Director of Foreign Policy and Defence with the United States Studies Centre, and Richard Maude, Executive Director of Policy with the Asia Society Australia, in conversation with Dr Lavina Lee, Macquarie University.
I know you clicked on here to see Dr Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security IISS. She has some ‘Pretty’ good stuff to share with us.
The other panelists are Ashley Townshend, Director of Foreign Policy and Defence with the United States Studies Centre, and Richard Maude, Executive Director of Policy with the Asia Society Australia, in conversation with Dr Lavina Lee, Macquarie University.
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