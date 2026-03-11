NWO and the United States: the collapsing of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, is collapsing socially and morally, because she used to speak as a lamb to denote Christian values but now speaks as a dragon or satan.
The Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth, along with the Jews, are responsible for the on-going downfall of the United States.